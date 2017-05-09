Tuesday, May 9, 2017
MP3 Monday: Good Dude Lojack
By Alex Gordon
on Tue, May 9, 2017 at 1:10 PM
Photo courtesy of Allison Bustin
Good Food Lojack
Two things about this week's MP3 Monday:
1. Today is Tuesday. The headline is a lie. Not cool!
2. This is our first time premiering an altogether unreleased song, which is very cool. It's local producer Good Dude Lojack's "Slowbreaker," from his forthcoming full-length called Voyage
(out May 19 on MISC Records).
"Slowbreaker" features another of the city's finest producers, Nice Rec (whose EP with Mars Jackson is also an under-rated gem). For fans of unrushed somewhat-minimalist electronic music. Stay tuned for more. You can hear more from Good Dude Lojack here
.
Read up on Good Dude Lojack's release party on May 19 right here
.
