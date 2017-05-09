 

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

MP3 Monday

MP3 Monday: Good Dude Lojack

Posted By on Tue, May 9, 2017 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge Good Food Lojack - PHOTO COURTESY OF ALLISON BUSTIN
  • Photo courtesy of Allison Bustin
  • Good Food Lojack

Two things about this week's MP3 Monday:

1. Today is Tuesday. The headline is a lie. Not cool!

2. This is our first time premiering an altogether unreleased song, which is very cool. It's local producer Good Dude Lojack's "Slowbreaker," from his forthcoming full-length called Voyage (out May 19 on MISC Records). "Slowbreaker" features another of the city's finest producers, Nice Rec (whose EP with Mars Jackson is also an under-rated gem). For fans of unrushed somewhat-minimalist electronic music. Stay tuned for more. You can hear more from Good Dude Lojack here.


Read up on Good Dude Lojack's release party on May 19 right here.




