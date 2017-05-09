 

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Listen Up! May 10 Issue

Posted By on Tue, May 9, 2017 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF NATHAN BOONE
  • Photo courtesy of Nathan Boone
We've always wanted to insert little computer chips and speakers into City Paper, so that when you open it, music from artists featured in the paper plays while you read about them (like a big old greeting card). But that's just not realistic. This is the second-best thing: a Spotify playlist featuring music from tomorrow's issue. Listen up.

