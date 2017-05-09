Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Listen Up! May 10 Issue
By Alex Gordon
Photo courtesy of Nathan Boone
We've always wanted to insert little computer chips and speakers into City Paper
, so that when you open it, music from artists featured in the paper plays while you read about them (like a big old greeting card). But that's just not realistic. This is the second-best thing: a Spotify playlist featuring music from tomorrow's issue. Listen up.
