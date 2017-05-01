Monday, May 1, 2017
MP3 Monday: Jacquea May
By Alex Gordon
on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 12:25 PM
Photo courtesy of Jacquea May
Each week, we post a song from a local artist online. This week’s is “Today Ain’t The Day” by Jacquea May, from her debut EP The Makings Of M
e, executive produced by May and her 1Hood colleague Idasa Tariq. The EP’s five tracks vary from experimental soul to more accessible R&B to a stunning a cappella version of Big Mama Thornton’s “Hound Dog.” “Today” is a great highlight, but this whole EP is not to be missed. Stream or download the track below.
Jacquea May: "Today Ain't The Day"
To download "Today Ain't The Day," right-click here
and select "save link as."
