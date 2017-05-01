 

Monday, May 1, 2017

MP3 Monday: Jacquea May

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF JACQUEA MAY
  • Photo courtesy of Jacquea May
Each week, we post a song from a local artist online. This week’s is “Today Ain’t The Day” by Jacquea May, from her debut EP The Makings Of Me, executive produced by May and her 1Hood colleague Idasa Tariq. The EP’s five tracks vary from experimental soul to more accessible R&B to a stunning a cappella version of Big Mama Thornton’s “Hound Dog.” “Today” is a great highlight, but this whole EP is not to be missed. Stream or download the track below.




To download "Today Ain't The Day," right-click here and select "save link as."

