Thursday, April 27, 2017

Gucci Mane brings tour to Stage AE in Pittsburgh

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Gucci Mane, a.k.a. the East Atlanta Santa, delivered a big old present of a concert last night to fans at Stage AE, and photographer Luke Thor Travis was there. Mane is known for several hits, including the raunchy "I Don't Love Her." If you missed the show, but love that song, you'll have another opportunity to hear it May 6 played by an unlikely duo. Check out next week's CP  to learn more.



