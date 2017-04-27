Thursday, April 27, 2017
Gucci Mane brings tour to Stage AE in Pittsburgh
By CP Staff
on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 11:52 AM
CP photo by Luke Thor Travis
Gucci Mane, a.k.a. the East Atlanta Santa, delivered a big old present of a concert last night to fans at Stage AE, and photographer Luke Thor Travis was there. Mane is known for several hits, including the raunchy "I Don't Love Her." If you missed the show, but love that song, you'll have another opportunity to hear it May 6 played by an unlikely duo. Check out next week's CP
