Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Listen Up! April 26
Posted
By Alex Gordon
on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 1:18 PM
We've always wanted to insert little computer chips and speakers into City Paper, so that when you open it, music from artists featured in the paper plays while you read about them (like a big old greeting card). But that's just not realistic. This is the second-best thing: a Spotify playlist featuring music from this week's issue. Listen up.
Tags: Submachine, The Sueves, Cheater Slicks, The Coathangers, Pissed Jeans, 4th River Collective, The Hobbs Sisters, Terell Stafford, Mesh, DJ Afterthought