Friday, February 24, 2017
Listen Up! Feb. 22
Posted
By Alex Gordon
on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 12:28 PM
Every Wednesday (in this case, a Friday), we make a Spotify playlist containing tracks from artists mentioned in the current music section. Listen in the bathtub while reading the music stories in this week's paper for a fully immersive experience. This week's playlist has lots of "punk rock" in it, so be careful who you play it for.
Tags: Potty Mouth, Hearken. Rozwell Kid, Some Kind Of Animal, King Chip, PARTYBABY, Weird Omen, Jeff Rosenstock, Nox Boys, The Menzingers