Monday, February 20, 2017
MP3 Monday: Cledus and the Cadillacs
By Charlie Deitch
on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 11:39 AM
Photo courtesy of Maureen Macel
Each week, we post a song from a local artist, for free online. This week, it’s Pittsburgh-style honky-tonk from Cledus and the Cadillacs. The best way to describe the band’s sound? Take Dwight Yoakam’s “Guitars, Cadillacs,” a touch of George Jones’ “Your Heart Turned Left,” a dash of Dave Dudley’s “Six Days on the Road” and a splash of blues guitar, and you’re in the ballpark. The band’s “Lonely Night in Texas” is a nice intro to its sound. Stream here or download below.
Cledus and the Cadillacs: Lonely Night In Texas
