Monday, February 13, 2017

MP3 Monday

MP3 Monday: The Long Hunt

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 1:34 PM

The Long Hunt - PHOTO COURTESY OF TREVOR RICHARDS
  • Photo courtesy of Trevor Richards
  • The Long Hunt
Okay, people who like minimalist post-rock, sludge, drone metal and repetition, The Long Hunt's debut is going to make you happy. Wilderness Tales is built on sparse guitar lines on the surface, but anyone who's spent any time with Earth or Sleep or OM will recognize the heavier — if less distorted — nuances in each composition. The band is a guitar-bass-drums three-piece, the album is out on Feb. 17 and this week's MP3 Monday is the seven-minute "Valley of the Sun." Listen/download below and keep an eye out for when these folks hit the road (play concerts).



To download, right-click here and select "save as."


