Monday, February 6, 2017

MP3 Monday

MP3 Monday: Marissa Hapeman

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 1:04 PM

Marissa Hapeman
  Marissa Hapeman
This week's MP3 Monday is taking us to church with the local chiptune artist Marissa Hapeman. "Big Bad Crush" is the opener — I promise I listen to whole albums, I just appreciate a good track one — from Hapeman's latest, Solstice EP. It's delightful. Get the whole album if you know what's good for you but if you don't, I guess just stream or download "Big Bad Crush" here in the meantime.


To download, right-click here and select "save as."

