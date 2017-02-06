Monday, February 6, 2017
MP3 Monday: Marissa Hapeman
Posted
By Alex Gordon
on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 1:04 PM
This week's MP3 Monday is taking us to church with the local chiptune artist Marissa Hapeman. "Big Bad Crush" is the opener — I promise I listen to whole albums, I just appreciate a good track one — from Hapeman's latest, Solstice EP.
It's delightful. Get the whole album if you know what's good for you but if you don't, I guess just stream or download "Big Bad Crush" here in the meantime.
Marissa Hapeman: Big Bad Crush
