Monday, January 30, 2017
MP3 Monday: Choo Jackson
Posted
By Alex Gordon
on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 11:16 AM
This week's MP3 Monday is the opening track from Choo Jackson's latest, Choo, Where U Goin'?
If you don't know Choo, "Camo" is a good introduction to his introspective, sardonic lyricism. This album is a beast. Start with streaming/downloading "Camo" right here, then check out his earlier output on his Soundcloud
and keep an eye on him in 2017.
Choo Jackson: "Camo" (Produced by Bradley Atom and Christo)
To download, right-click here
and select "save as."
Tags: Choo Jackson, Camo, Choo Where U Goin, Image, Audio