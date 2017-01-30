 

Monday, January 30, 2017

MP3 Monday

MP3 Monday: Choo Jackson

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge cwug.jpg
This week's MP3 Monday is the opening track from Choo Jackson's latest, Choo, Where U Goin'? If you don't know Choo, "Camo" is a good introduction to his introspective, sardonic lyricism. This album is a beast. Start with streaming/downloading "Camo" right here, then check out his earlier output on his Soundcloud and keep an eye on him in 2017.


To download, right-click here and select "save as."

Tags: , , , ,

