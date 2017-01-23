 

FFW>>

Monday, January 23, 2017

MP3 Monday: DK Anderson's Cypher

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 1:56 PM

51qqft5rxml.jpg
This week's MP3 Monday is a slow-burning jazz track from DK Anderson's Cypher. "Double Vision" is a good intro to the moody, abstract and unrushed style of his latest release, 8th Window, recorded at Mr. Smalls. It's a fantastic record, mixing challenging originals with covers including Jimi Hendrix and the Mario Bros. theme. No joke. Stream or download "Double Vision" below and keep up to date with their goings-on at their website.




To download, right-click here and select "save as."

Tags: , , , ,

