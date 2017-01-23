Monday, January 23, 2017
MP3 Monday: DK Anderson's Cypher
Posted
By Alex Gordon
on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 1:56 PM
This week's MP3 Monday is a slow-burning jazz track from DK Anderson's Cypher. "Double Vision" is a good intro to the moody, abstract and unrushed style of his latest release, 8th Window,
recorded at Mr. Smalls.
It's a fantastic record, mixing challenging originals with covers including Jimi Hendrix and the Mario Bros. theme. No joke. Stream or download "Double Vision" below and keep up to date with their goings-on at their website
.
DK Anderson's Cypher: Double Vision
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin
.
To download, right-click here
and select "save as."
Tags: Dk Anderson's Cypher, Double Vision, 8th Window, Audio, Image