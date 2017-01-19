On the first day of Donald Trump’s presidency, Pittsburgh Aquarian artists will gather for Aquapolypse Now!

click to enlarge Slow Danger

January 21 marks Donald Trump’s first official day in office. It’s also a day where people around the country will act in protest against his administration.That date has always held significance for VIA co-founder Lauren Goshinski — it’s her birthday. And this year felt like an opportunity to throw a different kind of party. Women (and men) who weren’t able to make it to Washington, D.C., for the Women's March on Washinton could still join in a similar spirit, for what Goshinski has dubbed Aquapolypse Now! or, the #millionwomanmoshpit. For the event, Goshinski set about assembling a large and diverse lineup of locally based, activism-minded artists, many of whom, like her, happened to be Aquariuses.“Aquariuses [are] rebellious … they’re revolutionary,” Goshinski says over the phone. “I think a lot of the people who are participating have a mad-scientist quality to them: Even in their art practice or their unique outlook on the world, they’re chance-takers.”In addition to collaborative performances by Slowdanger and Jean Paul Weaver, Anqwenique Wingfield and Julie Mallis, plus DJ sets and visuals by a variety of others, artists Michael David Battle and Joy KMT will present a “holy oils bar.” Because this is a time where, Battle says, when “folks [are] yearning to feel protected,” they will also create a prayerful meditation space.Admittedly, things haven’t gone totally as planned: The original headliners, Princess Nokia and Moor Mother, both had to cancel last minute. That’s a bummer, Goshinski acknowledges later, via text, but “I’m still very glad and grateful that everyone involved cares most about this being an event to let loose together in solidarity.” And in that spirit, Aquapolypse Now! is now the after-party for the Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March, which begins at 11 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 21, in East Liberty. (Proceeds from Aquapolypse Now! go to Planned Parenthood.)Goshinski notes that, in addition to solidarity, the event offers an opportunity to witness the breadth of artistic talent the city has to offer. Something that, right now, it especially important. She says, “I can say everybody in this group shares some belief that you have to fully express — or try to fully express — who you are on this day.”9 p.m. Sat., Jan. 21. Cattivo, 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5-15, sliding scale. 412-687-2157 or www.cattivopgh.com