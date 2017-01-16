Monday, January 16, 2017
MP3 Monday: Ancient History
By Alex Gordon
on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 4:50 PM
This week's MP3 Monday is the slow-burning "Pico and Grand" from Ancient History's sophomore record, Good Friend Electrical
. If you're unfamiliar with Ancient History but have an appetite for reverb, warmth, fuzz and intelligently-layered guitars, this album is not to be missed. Stream or download "Pico and Grand" below.
Ancient History: Pico and Grand
To download, right-click here
and select "save as."
