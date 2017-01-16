 

FFW>>

Archives | RSS

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 16, 2017

MP3 Monday

MP3 Monday: Ancient History

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge ancienthistroy.jpg
This week's MP3 Monday is the slow-burning "Pico and Grand" from Ancient History's sophomore record, Good Friend Electrical. If you're unfamiliar with Ancient History but have an appetite for reverb, warmth, fuzz and intelligently-layered guitars, this album is not to be missed. Stream or download "Pico and Grand" below.



To download, right-click here and select "save as."

Tags: , , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More FFW>> »

Latest in FFW>>

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

CP TV

Pittsburgh's Letters to Santa - 2016
More CP TV »

Digital Issues

This Week...

Read Past Issues

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising