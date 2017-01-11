Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Listen Up! Jan. 11
Posted
By Alex Gordon
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 1:34 AM
Every Wednesday, we make a Spotify playlist containing tracks from artists mentioned in the current music section. It can be a little jarring (Code Orange and Anne Feeney aren't likely on many playlists together) but that's because we try to cover a lot of ground in our music section. It's a good thing. Listen while reading the stories in this week's paper for a fully immersive experience.
Tags: Anne Feeney, Teenage Halloween, Run The Jewels, Code Orange, The Gaslamp Killer, Jack Swing, David F. Bello, Nick Hook, Cuz, Endless Mike and the Beagle Club