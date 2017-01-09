 

Monday, January 9, 2017

MP3 Monday: Violet Rose

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM

This week's MP3 Monday is Violet Rose's "Repeat," a cool, sleekly produced pop song that's hard to shake. Rose is relocating to Los Angeles at some point in 2017, but you can still catch her last show as a Pittsburgh resident at Brillobox on Jan. 12. Stream or download "Repeat" below.


To download, right-click here and select "save as."

Speaking of Violet Rose, Repeat

