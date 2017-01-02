Monday, January 2, 2017
MP3 Monday: Aquarocket
Posted
By Margaret Welsh
on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 9:51 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Christina Santavicca
Happy New Year! Our first MP3 Monday of 2017 comes from post-grunge alt-rockers Aquarocket. Stream or download the band’s new single, "Pearl Moon" — which the band premiered on New Years Eve — for free, below.
Aquarocket_-_Pearl_Moon.mp3
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin
.
To download, right-click here
and select "save as."
Tags: Aquarocket, Image, Audio