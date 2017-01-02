 

Monday, January 2, 2017

MP3 Monday

MP3 Monday: Aquarocket

Posted By on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 9:51 AM

Happy New Year! Our first MP3 Monday of 2017 comes from post-grunge alt-rockers Aquarocket. Stream or download the band’s new single, "Pearl Moon" — which the band premiered on New Years Eve — for free, below.


To download, right-click here and select "save as."

