Friday, December 23, 2016
Enjoy the holiday with Pittsburgh City Paper's Christmas mixtape on Spotify
By Charlie Deitch
on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 11:48 AM
Photo by John Colombo
A few members of City Paper's editorial staff with Santa Terry Jones and elf, Mike Wysocki
Even if they won't admit it, most everybody loves some form of holiday music. I spent some time putting together what I think is a good mix of tunes to go with a Merry Christmas ("Zat You Santa Claus") to a not-so-Merry Christmas ("Don't Shoot Me Santa"). It's also got something from local holiday singing legend, B.E. Taylor and an almost six-minute version of "Angels We have Heard on High" by Donnie Iris and the Cruisers. Also, no letters, I know "Hazy Shade of Winter" isn't a Christmas song, but I fucking like it!
So sit back, listen and have a great holiday... Or don't, who are we to tell you what to do. Either way, we've got you covered.
