3Rivers Comicon brings comic book fans and collectors to Century III Mall

DJ Coffman, a Pittsburgh-area comics artist and occasional City Paper contributor, mans his booth at 3 Rivers Comicon on Sun., May 21.
The annual 3Rivers Comicon, organized by New Dimensions Comics owner Todd McDevitt and store manager Jon Engel, came to Century III Mall over the weekend, bringing together comics artists, vendors and fans.
Photo intern Krista Johnson was there on Sunday to capture scenes from the event.
And if you missed this event, New Dimension will team up with Kennywood Park on Father's Day, June 18. Patrons wearing a superhero t-shirt on that day will be admitted for $25 instead of the normal $47.99.