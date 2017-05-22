 

Monday, May 22, 2017

3Rivers Comicon brings comic book fans and collectors to Century III Mall

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge DJ Coffman, a Pittsburgh-area comics artist and occasional City Paper contributor, mans his booth at 3 Rivers Comicon on Sun., May 21. - CP PHOTOS BY KRISTA JOHNSON
  • CP photos by Krista Johnson
  • DJ Coffman, a Pittsburgh-area comics artist and occasional City Paper contributor, mans his booth at 3 Rivers Comicon on Sun., May 21.

The annual 3Rivers Comicon, organized by New Dimensions Comics owner Todd McDevitt and store manager Jon Engel, came to Century III Mall over the weekend, bringing together comics artists, vendors and fans.

Photo intern Krista Johnson was there on Sunday to capture scenes from the event.

And if you missed this event, New Dimension will team up with Kennywood Park on Father's Day, June 18. Patrons wearing a superhero t-shirt on that day will be admitted for $25 instead of the normal $47.99.

click to enlarge 2.jpg
click to enlarge 3.jpg
click to enlarge 4.jpg
click to enlarge 5.jpg
click to enlarge 6.jpg
click to enlarge 7.jpg
click to enlarge 8.jpg
click to enlarge 9.jpg
click to enlarge 10.jpg
click to enlarge 11.jpg
click to enlarge 12.jpg
click to enlarge 13.jpg
click to enlarge 14.jpg
click to enlarge 15.jpg
click to enlarge 16.jpg
click to enlarge 17.jpg

