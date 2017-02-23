 

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Dance for a good cause tomorrow night at Pittsburgh's In Bed By Ten

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF MATT DAYAK
  • Photo courtesy of Matt Dayak
In Bed by Ten, the popular dance party for people who don't stay out late, returns tomorrow Fri., Feb. 24, with an event benefiting the Western Pennsylvania Fund for Choice.

The WPFC is the abortion fund at the Allegheny Reproductive Health Center, an independent clinic that opened in 1975 and that annually serves more than 4,000 people from the tri-state area. The WPFC helps ensure that people can get health care regardless of their ability to pay.

In Bed by Ten runs 6-9 p.m. at Lawrenceville's Spirit.

The suggested cover of $5 benefits the Western Pennsylvania Fund for Choice.

Spirit is located at 242 51st St.

For more information, see here or here.

