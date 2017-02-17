 

Friday, February 17, 2017

Solidarity rally and march tomorrow in Pittsburgh's Schenley Plaza

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 3:37 PM

The Pitt College Democrats have organized this afternoon event for Sat., Feb. 18, to "show support and solidarity with marginalized groups."

click to enlarge rally.jpg
Issues to be addressed in light of words and actions from the Trump administration include reproductive rights, immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, racial equality, disability equality and the environment.

Planned speakers include state Rep. Dan Frankel; Pittsburgh City Councilor Corey O'Connor; Liz Kile, of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania; a spokesperson from the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle; and Alisa Grishman, of Access Mob Pittsburgh.

The event, which has a city permit, runs 2-4 p.m. The march route is TBD.

Schenley Plaza is located at 4100 Forbes Ave., in Oakland.

More information is here.

