Why a small item in Gov. Wolf’s budget proposal is a big deal for Pennsylvania public transit

Expanding Allegheny County’s public-transit network is an idea that has wide-reaching support. Residents in low-income neighborhoods say they need more buses because that is their only means of getting around affordably. Wealthier neighborhoods often desire a light-rail system that connects to Downtown and other hip neighborhoods. And while finding additional funds has proven extremely difficult
, Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing a fix that would at least stop cash from funneling out of Pennsylvania’s public-transit fund.
For the past several years, a growing chunk of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s public-transit fund, known as Act 89, has been siphoned off to pay for an increasing number of Pennsylvania State Police troopers. Last year, state legislators responded by passing a rule limiting PennDOT’s allocation for state police, and mandated that allocation shrink by 4 percent each year until it’s reduced to $500 million. But Gov. Wolf is going even further and is proposing moving the state-police funding out of Act 89 entirely.
In his 2017-2018 budget, Wolf wants to fund the troopers through a $25-per-person fee, for towns that rely solely on the service of state police, instead of taking money from Act 89. "Nothing else in life is free," said Wolf of state police in Allentown’s Morning Call
in February, "and this isn't either."
Chris Sandviq, a transit expert at Pittsburgh Community Redevelopment Group, says that under the current circumstances, Act 89 is obligated to pay for both public transit and state police, meaning funding for state police is in direct conflict for money that could go to bus-route expansion, new light-rail lines and any improvements to the state’s current public-transit agencies.
Sandviq says more and more small municipalities are choosing to eliminate their local police department, because they know that state police will serve the community for them, basically for free. In fact, statewide news website Keystone Crossroads reported in May 2016 that more than half
of Pennsylvania municipalities fully rely on state troopers for police service.
“The users of the highway system are paying for state troopers in towns that don’t want to pay for police,” says Sandviq.
Sandviq says problems are beginning to arise because the state-police-funding portion of Act 89 has been growing, and taking hundreds of millions from potential public-transit projects
. In 2010, Act 89 contributed $530 million to state police, and in 2016 it had ballooned to $839 million. “If it continues at this rate, it’s on track to a hit a billion dollars this year,” says Sandviq. “This is unsustainable, and something needs to be done.”
Currently, the statewide portion of Act 89 is primarily funded from a tax on gasoline and a fee collected through motor-vehicle registration. Sandviq is pleased with the governor’s proposal. “So many people put so much work into funding public transportation, and the money we pay at the pump should go to transportation," says Sandviq.
Wolf’s proposal needs support from the state legislature before becoming law, but state Republicans, who control both the House and Senate are open to negotiating
a fee on municipalities.