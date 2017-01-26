Pittsburgh's first Art Exchange this Sunday at the Mine Factory

The Mine Factory’s Mia Tarducci and Radiant Hall's Ryan Lammie host what they're calling the first-ever PGH Art Exchange this Sunday. A lottery will be drawn in which participants have the opportunity to exchange artwork, or cash, for new works.
Participating artists must bring an original work valued at or above $500. Art enthusiasts who want to participate must contribute a payment of $500, says Lammie. Upon submission of the art work or payment, the participant will be given a registration number for the lottery.
Participants will be called at random, by their registration number, to select either an artwork or a voucher for one of the cash submissions.
The Art Exchange begins at 6 p.m. The lottery begins at 7 p.m.
The Mine Factory is located at 201 North Braddock Ave., in Point Breeze.