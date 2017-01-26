 

Blogh

Archives | RSS

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Pittsburgh's first Art Exchange this Sunday at the Mine Factory

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:12 PM


The Mine Factory’s Mia Tarducci and Radiant Hall's Ryan Lammie host what they're calling the first-ever PGH Art Exchange this Sunday. A lottery will be drawn in which participants have the opportunity to exchange artwork, or cash, for new works.

click to enlarge pghartxchange.jpg
Participating artists must bring an original work valued at or above $500. Art enthusiasts who want to participate must contribute a payment of $500, says Lammie. Upon submission of the art work or payment, the participant will be given a registration number for the lottery.

Participants will be called at random, by their registration number, to select either an artwork or a voucher for one of the cash submissions.

The Art Exchange begins at 6 p.m. The lottery begins at 7 p.m.

The Mine Factory is located at 201 North Braddock Ave., in Point Breeze.

Tags: , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Blogh »

Latest in Blogh

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

CP TV

Pittsburgh's Letters to Santa - 2016
More CP TV »

Digital Issues

This Week...

Read Past Issues

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising