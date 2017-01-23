 

Blogh

Archives | RSS

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 23, 2017

Two world-renowned sumo wrestlers put on exhibit at Stage AE for charity

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 2:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTOGRAPH BY LUKE THOR TRAVIS
  • Photograph by Luke Thor Travis
Byamba (6'1", 370 lbs) and Yama (6'4", 600 lbs) are two of the most prominent names in sumo wrestling. You may recognize Byamba as the sumo figure skater from the recent Geico commercial, or Yama from the forthcoming film, John Wick: Chapter 2. Yama is believed to be the largest Japanese human being in history.  

On Saturday night at Stage AE, Byamba and Yama put on an exhibit at Sumo Showdown, a charity event benefiting the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh. In addition to the two pros, some local notables — former Steeler Josh Miller, comedian Jim Krenn, among others — donned robes and mawashi to give sumo a shot for themselves.

All photographs by Luke Thor Travis.

Slideshow
Sumo Wrestling
Sumo Wrestling Sumo Wrestling Sumo Wrestling Sumo Wrestling Sumo Wrestling Sumo Wrestling Sumo Wrestling Sumo Wrestling

Sumo Wrestling

CP photo by Luke Thor Travis

Click to View 40 slides




Tags: , , , , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Blogh »

Latest in Blogh

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

CP TV

Pittsburgh's Letters to Santa - 2016
More CP TV »

Digital Issues

This Week...

Read Past Issues

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising