 

Blogh

Archives | RSS

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 23, 2017

Two local female-led marches filled Pittsburgh streets this weekend

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge CP PHOTO BY KATEY LADIKA
  • CP photo by Katey Ladika

Pittsburghers took to the streets on Jan. 21 in two separate marches: The Women's March on Pittsburgh Downtown and the Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March in East Liberty. The Women's March was a sister march to the national March on Washington and coincided with marches in cities around the country and abroad. The East Liberty march focused on black feminism.

Check out our slideshows from the events below.

Slideshow
Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March
Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March

Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March

CP photos by Aaron Warnick

Click to View 17 slides



Slideshow
Women's March on Pittsburgh
Women's March on Pittsburgh Women's March on Pittsburgh Women's March on Pittsburgh Women's March on Pittsburgh Women's March on Pittsburgh Women's March on Pittsburgh Women's March on Pittsburgh Women's March on Pittsburgh

Women's March on Pittsburgh

CP photos by Katey Ladika

Click to View 45 slides


Tags: , , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Blogh »

Latest in Blogh

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

CP TV

Pittsburgh's Letters to Santa - 2016
More CP TV »

Digital Issues

This Week...

Read Past Issues

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising