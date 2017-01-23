Monday, January 23, 2017
Two local female-led marches filled Pittsburgh streets this weekend

By Rebecca Addison
on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 4:18 PM
Pittsburghers took to the streets on Jan. 21 in two separate marches: The Women's March on Pittsburgh Downtown and the Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally/March in East Liberty. The Women's March was a sister march to the national March on Washington and coincided with marches in cities around the country and abroad. The East Liberty march focused on black feminism.
