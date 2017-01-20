Donald Trump Inauguration Day Live Blog: Here's how Pittsburghers are fighting back

"We will be called cry babies and whiners, but we're here to organize. We're here to denounce 2 party system & call to create a new party" pic.twitter.com/f8w5R2iVCR— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017
Bring Martin Home sign at PGH socialist alternative protest. His advocates are asking people to contribute letters https://t.co/W6jiMxYg9B pic.twitter.com/0py1fDm3em— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017
About 50 people out at Resist Trump rally at point state park chanting "social justice cannot wait" #Inauguration @PGHCityPaper pic.twitter.com/WEOBaVDZyE— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017
"No borders, no nations. Stop the deportations" chant the crowd. pic.twitter.com/PdcgdliaJe— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017
Four Pittsburgh police vehicles trailing protesters in Oakland have pulled away but march on sidewalk continues #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/ktCBKSL0yx— Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017
2:15 p.m.
Protesters have stopped on sidewalk chanting "no trump, no kkk no fascist usa" as Pittsburgh police look on #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/BDS8zMc9Tq— Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017
2:09 p.m.
Pittsburgh Police Officer asks protesters to move to side walk in Oakland #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/JPNlyg8K3l— Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017
1:54 p.m.
Group of protesters now walking in traffic down Forbes Ave. in Oakland, Pittsburgh followed by bike cop #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/TKOvagQB2A— Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017
One last sign from the People's Inauguration in Pittsburgh #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/dQjcVVDy3U— Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017
Kick-ass rap about how to react to #TrumpInauguration @PGHCityPaper pic.twitter.com/qHqxitDki7— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017
1:12 p.m.:
People lining up at @AWC_Pittsburgh to share what their action will be to contribute to America #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/OcpQuqg3JZ— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017
1 p.m.
The People's Inauguration ends on a musical performance of "Home" from The Wiz #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/Ve0aQ2XmjO— Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017
"Andd no scandals coming out of White House" during Obama presidency. Audience applauded loudly #Inauguration alternative— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017
Speakers defending Obama "US economy has grown for 78 straight months of growth & gov spending at lowest growth rate since Eisenhower" pic.twitter.com/3KkUHjR7JI— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017
Crowd at People's Inauguration in Pittsburgh celebrate legendary black activists Marcus Garvey, Malcom X and more #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/wfmtztvkDH— Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017
Today we mark the peaceful transition of power. I am thankful for @BarackObama's service & congratulate @realDonaldTrump, our 45th President— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 20, 2017
Immigrant activist Guillermo Perez:We have fight of our lives coming up & we're going to lead right here in Pittsburgh #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/JKniVRO2ot— Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017
At the @augustwilson center where more than 100 are participating an #InaugurationDay alternative pic.twitter.com/AzcNJml2rT— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017
The People's Inauguration is happening now at Freedom Corner in Pittsburgh #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/xrfnQxd0HP— Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017
