Donald Trump Inauguration Day Live Blog: Here's how Pittsburghers are fighting back

Protesters have stopped on sidewalk chanting "no trump, no kkk no fascist usa" as Pittsburgh police look on #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/BDS8zMc9Tq — Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017

Pittsburgh Police Officer asks protesters to move to side walk in Oakland #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/JPNlyg8K3l — Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017

Group of protesters now walking in traffic down Forbes Ave. in Oakland, Pittsburgh followed by bike cop #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/TKOvagQB2A — Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017

One last sign from the People's Inauguration in Pittsburgh #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/dQjcVVDy3U — Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017

People lining up at @AWC_Pittsburgh to share what their action will be to contribute to America #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/OcpQuqg3JZ — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017

The People's Inauguration ends on a musical performance of "Home" from The Wiz #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/Ve0aQ2XmjO — Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017

"Andd no scandals coming out of White House" during Obama presidency. Audience applauded loudly #Inauguration alternative — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017

Speakers defending Obama "US economy has grown for 78 straight months of growth & gov spending at lowest growth rate since Eisenhower" pic.twitter.com/3KkUHjR7JI — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017

Crowd at People's Inauguration in Pittsburgh celebrate legendary black activists Marcus Garvey, Malcom X and more #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/wfmtztvkDH — Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017

Today we mark the peaceful transition of power. I am thankful for @BarackObama's service & congratulate @realDonaldTrump, our 45th President — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 20, 2017

Immigrant activist Guillermo Perez:We have fight of our lives coming up & we're going to lead right here in Pittsburgh #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/JKniVRO2ot — Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017

At the @augustwilson center where more than 100 are participating an #InaugurationDay alternative pic.twitter.com/AzcNJml2rT — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) January 20, 2017

The People's Inauguration is happening now at Freedom Corner in Pittsburgh #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/xrfnQxd0HP — Rebecca Addison (@PghReporter) January 20, 2017

click to enlarge

2:17 p.m.2:15 p.m.2:09 p.m.1:54 p.m.1:22 p.m.1:17 p.m.1:12 p.m.:1 p.m.12:56 p.m.12:55 p.m.12:50 p.m.12:47 p.m.12:33 p.m.12:12 p.m.12 p.m.The day has finally arrived. Today Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.It almost feels like overkill at this point to list all the reasons many are unhappy today, but in case you forgot, here's just a few of the xenophobic, racist and sexist things our new president has done and said since he launched his campaign.When Trump kicked off his campaign in June 2015 he set the tone for the next year when he said: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.”In a statement last December Trump said he would combat terrorism with a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on."And October brought the release of Trump's now infamous "Grab them by the pussy" comment, found in a 2005 audio recording.Based on statements like these and his selection of running mate Gov. Mike Pence, who has a record of anti-LGBT policies, following Trump's election, protests rang out in Pittsburgh and throughout the country. And they're not stopping. A slew of inauguration alternative events and anti-Trump gatherings are scheduled today and more will continue throughout the weekend.Pittsburghers are far from the only ones unhappy with Trump. Polls indicate Trump has the lowest favorability ratings of any incoming president in the last four decades. According to an ABC/Washington Post poll released earlier this week, less than half of Americans, 40 percent, have a favorable view of Trump. And a survey from Fox News published yesterday found that 37 percent of Americans approve of Trump. Compare that with the 76 percent favorable opinion President Barack Obama had when he took office in 2009. His predecessor George W. Bush had 58 percent favorable opinion when he took office in 2001.Local law makers are expressing their disapproval as well. This week Congressman Mike Doyle (D-Forest Hills) joined more than 50 other House Democrats in declaring they wouldn't be attending the inauguration today.Stay tuned throughout the day as we report on a number events through the city.