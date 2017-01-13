Friday, January 13, 2017
Pittsburgh fans cheer on Steelers at Friday's playoff rally downtown; game time moved to 8:20 p.m. Sunday evening
Posted
By CP Staff
on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 4:17 PM
Steelers fans filled the courtyard of the County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh earlier today, wearing black and gold and chanting the familiar anthem, "Here we go, Steelers, here we go!"
The large crowd had gathered for a playoff rally to cheer on the team after last weekend's win against the Miami Dolphins moved them one game closer to the Super Bowl.
The rally included Terrible Towel and Steelers hats giveaways, an appearance by mascot Steely McBeam, The Pittsburgh Steeline drumline, and former Steelers Craig Wolfley, Chris Hoke and Tunch Ilkin.
The Steelers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The game was moved back due to inclement weather expected in the Kansas City area.
