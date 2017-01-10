 

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Volunteer Fair on Thursday night at Pittsburgh’s Spirit

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 12:00 PM

If you’re eager to improve your community but aren’t sure how to begin, a good place to start is Help or High Water.

click to enlarge 15698059_10154544870060432_8515336848969137959_n.jpg
The evening-length volunteer fair at the popular Lawrenceville gathering place will feature representatives from dozens of local nonprofit groups working on everything from feeding people to reproductive justice, and from environmental issues to immigrant rights.

Groups include: 412 Food Rescue; the American Civil Liberties Union; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh; Gay for Good: Pittsburgh; Greater Pittsburgh Literacy Council; Islamic Center of Pittsburgh; New Voices Pittsburgh; PennFuture; Pittsburgh Action Against Rape; Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania; and many more.

The groups are looking for volunteers, financial contributions and more. The evening also includes raffles for prizes from a long roster of local shops, restaurants and cafes; a DJ; drink specials; and more. For updates, see Facebook.

Help or High Water is organized by Alicia Carberry. She's a legislative assistant for Pittsburgh City Councilor Dan Gilman whose own volunteer activities involve groups including Allegheny CleanWays.

Help or High Water runs 5-11 p.m Thu., Jan. 12. Admission is free.

Spirit is located at 242 51st St.

