 

Blogh

Archives | RSS

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 9, 2017

Slideshow: Pittsburgh Steelers crush Miami Dolphins in first round of NFL Playoffs

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 12:15 PM

Antonio Brown moves up field against the Miami Dolphins on Sun. Jan. 8, 2017 - CP PHOTO BY VINCENT PUGLIESE
  • CP photo by Vincent Pugliese
  • Antonio Brown moves up field against the Miami Dolphins on Sun. Jan. 8, 2017
It's pretty obvious by the 30-12 score that the Miami Dolphins didn't show up to work when they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. One person who did show up ready to put in a full day was City Paper photographer Vincent Pugliese who turned in this awesome slideshow. The Steelers travel to Kansas City for a game at 1 p.m. Sun. Jan. 15.

Slideshow
Steelers vs Dolphins
Steelers vs Dolphins Steelers vs Dolphins Steelers vs Dolphins Steelers vs Dolphins Steelers vs Dolphins Steelers vs Dolphins Steelers vs Dolphins Steelers vs Dolphins

Steelers vs Dolphins

CP photo by Vincent Pugliese

Click to View 20 slides



Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Blogh »

Latest in Blogh

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

CP TV

Pittsburgh's Letters to Santa - 2016
More CP TV »

Digital Issues

This Week...

Read Past Issues

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising