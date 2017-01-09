Monday, January 9, 2017
Slideshow: Pittsburgh Steelers crush Miami Dolphins in first round of NFL Playoffs
Posted
By Charlie Deitch
on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 12:15 PM
CP photo by Vincent Pugliese
Antonio Brown moves up field against the Miami Dolphins on Sun. Jan. 8, 2017
It's pretty obvious by the 30-12 score that the Miami Dolphins didn't show up to work when they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. One person who did show up ready to put in a full day was City Paper
photographer Vincent Pugliese who turned in this awesome slideshow. The Steelers travel to Kansas City for a game at 1 p.m. Sun. Jan. 15.
