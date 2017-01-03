Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up the regular season with win against Cleveland
Posted
By CP Staff
on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 12:10 PM
-
CP Photo by Luke Thor Travis
Pittsburgh sports fans rang in 2017 at Heinz Field as the Steelers won their first game of the new year 27-24 in overtime against the Cleveland Browns.
Check out our photo slideshow from the Jan. 1 game below and look for more coverage on the Steelers playoff game next week against the Miami Dolphins!
