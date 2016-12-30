Pittsburgh City Paper's most popular online stories of 2016

Let's skip the whole "Fuck 2016" intro that seems to be ubiquitous in year-end lists this week and just jump into our most popular articles of the year. Sound good? Here they are.
News
For a year filled to the brim with surprises, it seems fitting that we kicked off the year with predictions from local psychics. When news editor Rebecca Addison first pitched the idea last December, she did not anticipate it becoming our most popular story of the year. But as the old maxim goes, "that's why you play the game."
"Three Pittsburgh psychics make predictions for 2016"
by Rebecca Addison
Oh man, the timing on this. Frances Rupp's February edition of This Just In tackled some of former WTAE anchor Wendy Bell's questionable behavior just one month before she was fired for this Facebook post
.
"This Just In: A look at local news online and on the tube"
by Frances Sansig Rupp
One story that we'll continue to follow throughout 2017 is how Mayor Peduto will attempt to subvert and counter potential policies of the Trump administration. This was a good first step.
"Pittsburgh City Council introduces city ban on conversion therapy"
by Ryan Deto
Arts
-
Photo by Luke Thor Travis
Our news intern Tyler Dague did a great job capturing the weird kicks and thrills of an escape room outing.
"We go inside the escape-room phenomenon"
by Tyler Dague
Movies
Even in a year of surprises, the fact that our most read movie review was a Swedish drama about a suicidal curmudgeon ranks pretty high. Where were the psychics on this one?
"A Man Called Ove"
by Al Hoff
Music
Margaret Welsh's story about coming out in the Christian-music industry brought to light a lot of significant issues that don't get too much attention and clearly many readers connected with it.
"After a long hiatus, and high-profile coming-out, Christian-music veteran Jennifer Knapp moves forward"
by Margaret Welsh
Food
-
CP photo by Drew Cranisky
This one's not much of a shocker. People really like Old Fashioneds.
"The Old Fashioned never goes out of style"
by Drew Cranisky
Stage
Chalk this one up to a flattering tweet from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong.
"An American Idiot for the Black Lives Matter era"
by Tyler Dague
Sports
Pittsburgh likes its football and it especially likes being good at it.
"Wysocki: In terms of churning out talent, Aliquippa may be the greatest town in America"
by Mike Wysocki
Thanks for reading. On to 2017.