Don't forget: Port Authority fare changes start Sun., Jan. 1

click to enlarge
-
CP photo by Ryan Deto
-
Grab your free connect card before 2016 ends.
Starting New Year's Day (Sun., Jan. 1, 2017), there will be a slew of changes coming to how riders
pay for and ride on Port Authority of Allegheny County buses and light-rail cars. Most riders have probably been reminded hundreds of times by the media, Port Authority advertisements and bus drivers themselves, but Pittsburgh City Paper
thought it prudent to offer one final reminder.
Also, Fri., Dec. 30, and Sat., Dec. 31, are the last days to get a free ConnectCard at the Downtown Port Authority Service Center at 534 Smithfield St., participating Giant Eagle grocery stores and a lots of other locations
. ConnectCards will cost $1 starting Jan. 1, 2017. And you'll want to have one, because the cash fare is rising from $2.50 to $2.75; ConnectCard users will pay $2.50.
Since the $3.75 Zone 2 fare charge is being scrapped and all fares will be $2.75 or less, the changes should provide a boost to some suburban riders who rely on the bus to get around. And there are also some policy changes that could help riders with disabilities
.
All the changes are outlined below:
Fares
Riding
- $2.50 fare throughout whole system if using ConnectCard
- $2.75 cash fare
- $1 transfers using ConnectCard only (cash users will have to pay $2.75 again if transferring)
- $1 fee to purchase new ConnectCards
- 7-day pass available for purchase
- Half-fare passes for people with disabilities will be available on ConnectCards, as will reduced-fare child passes eventually.
- Pay-as-you-enter on all routes
- Exit through back door(s) on all routes. (Riders unable to use back door can exit at front.)
- Elimination of the Downtown free zone for bus rides. (Light-rail will still be free Downtown and to the North Shore.)
- Suburban light-rail riders will operate on a honor system and will tap cards either in car or on receptacles on stations, starting July 2017.