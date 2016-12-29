Thursday, December 29, 2016
Pittsburgh celebrates Hanukkah with annual Menorah Parade and Festival
By City Paper Staff
on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 11:27 AM
Photo by Luke Thor Travis
Pittsburgh's annual Menorah Parade traveled last night from the Rodef Shalom Temple in Oakland to the Waterfront shopping center in Homestead, where people celebrated the fifth night of Hanukkah under the Homestead Grays Bridge.
The festivities included games, food, live music by popular Jewish rock band 8th Day, and the lighting of a 12-foot grand menorah. Check out scenes from the celebration in our slideshow below by Luke Thor Travis.
