Thursday, December 29, 2016

Pittsburgh celebrates Hanukkah with annual Menorah Parade and Festival

PHOTO BY LUKE THOR TRAVIS
  • Photo by Luke Thor Travis
Pittsburgh's annual Menorah Parade traveled last night from the Rodef Shalom Temple in Oakland to the Waterfront shopping center in Homestead, where people celebrated the fifth night of Hanukkah under the Homestead Grays Bridge.

The festivities included games, food, live music by popular Jewish rock band 8th Day, and the lighting of a 12-foot grand menorah. Check out scenes from the celebration in our slideshow below by Luke Thor Travis.

Hannukah Festival
CP photos by Luke Thor Travis

